Bronson Reed Isn’t A Fan Of Upcoming NXT Changes

Free agent Bronson Reed doesn’t have high hopes for the NXT revamp.

Reed was one of the 12 NXT names released from WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that in Reed’s case, Vince McMahon made the call to cut him because he felt he wasn’t main roster material.

WWE is in the midst of changing the look and feel of NXT. They are calling it “NXT 2.0” and the new era begins on Sept. 14. Bronson Reed took to his JONAHDROME podcast and said he isn’t a fan of what he’s heard about the revamp.

“I’m not the biggest fan of the direction that I have heard they are going in with not actively seeking Independent wrestlers, only because I am a journeyman wrestler. I have nothing against the great athletes there that they have signed and will sign. It’s nothing that they’ve done. It’s the business itself. Someone like me that has loved (wrestling) his whole life, of course, I want to end up at the pinnacle of the sport. For a long time, everyone has thought that WWE is the be-all, end-all, but I don’t think it is anymore. More and more talent are realizing that there are other places to go. Other places where my talent will be more utilized.”

It’s been said that NXT will be a Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard production going forward. That report came from Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Weekly. With Samoa Joe having to vacate the NXT Championship due to injury, a fatal four-way will determine the new titleholder.