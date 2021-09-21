Bronson Reed On His Future After WWE

While the 30 days non compete clause of Bronson Reed has expired already, the former NXT North American champion is taking his time in deciding where he wants to wrestle next and he has two possible destinations in mind.

The former NXT star recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. Among other things, he also provided an update on his future after recent WWE release.

Reed claimed that he is in talks with the ‘major promotions’ before saying that he doesn’t think the AEW roster has what he has to offer in the ring:

“I’m in talks with the major promotions, I can’t say any which way that I’m leaning towards. I do think that what I do offer, I don’t think AEW really has that. Impact do have some bigger talent, but no one that is really my mold.

I think it’d fit in Impact or AEW.” said Bronson Reed, “I am a huge fan and I did wrestle in Japan. That is somewhere I would like to work again.”

“He actually texted me…and said, ‘You gotta show them that this was a mistake’.”@JONAHISHERE discusses his release from #WWENXT & the identity he hopes to showcase moving forward in the ring ?@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/IAzhMQJgnb — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 21, 2021

The former WWE star continued his explanation revealing that he is currently working on his immigration status. He said that he will hopefully have an answer for his fans about his future in a few weeks.

Bronson Reed was released from his WWE contract on August 6. Being a development star, he had a 30 days non-compete clause which has already expired. He recently shared a theory about his WWE release which you can check out here.