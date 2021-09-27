Bryan Danielson Talks AEW vs. WWE Fanboy Wars

Bryan Danielson has shared his thoughts on the fanboy wars between AEW and WWE fans.

Danielson is one of the major names that signed with AEW. He had been with WWE since 2010 and even competed in the main event of WrestleMania earlier this year. Danielson says that while leaving WWE was a difficult decision to make, he made the jump because he felt AEW provided an exciting challenge.

Of course, fans on both sides constantly argue on social media over which product is better. Danielson addressed this during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“After I got a little promo and I said, ‘I love where I worked before,’ that got a huge chorus of boos. But it’s true. I think that also speaks to it’s not just a wrestling culture thing. I think there’s also a tribalism in our country right now. The narrative of being on one side or the other, and I think most people are actually very rational and will enjoy both sides, but I think the harder edges, and those are the people who tend to speak out more.”

Danielson went on to say that social media brings out the worst in fanboys from both companies. Bryan Danielson has been all class since his WWE departure. He even penned a “Thank You” letter to WWE chairman Vince McMahon. He also admitted that he enjoyed working with WWE writers.

On the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City, Danielson made his in-ring debut for AEW. He went 30 minutes with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a draw. After the match, Danielson expressed gratitude to the fans and AEW.