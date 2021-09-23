Championship Match Announced For Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced that the TNT champion Miro will be defending his title against Sammy Guevara at next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite after their confrontation at last week’s Rampage.

The main event of last Friday’s episode of Rampage saw Miro facing Fuego Del Sol in a title vs. car match. Miro won this match to become the new owner of Fuego’s car.

However, the TNT champion continued his attack after the match was over. He put the masked star into a camel clutch. Sammy Guevara finally had enough and he came out to help his friend.

As Miro retreated, he left his title behind. Guevara picked up the championship to tease a future match between the two. The show ended with Guevara standing tall.

AEW then announced during tonight’s Grand Slam special of Dynamite that Miro will have to defend his championship against the spanish god at next week’s episode of the show. Guevara has promised to buy Fuego a car after winning the belt.

This title match is the only thing that has been announced for next week’s show from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY so far. Though more segments are expected to be announced over the week.