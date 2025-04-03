TNA Name Hints At WWE Comeback After Miro’s Reported Return

Miro, aka Rusev, is on his way back to WWE programming, but could another wrestler be coming with him? Following reports that Miro had re-signed with WWE, a fan reached out to Matt Rehwoldt, suggesting he should come back as well. Rehwoldt, known to WWE fans as Aiden English, didn’t reject the idea, sharing that WWE has his number.

…they have my number ? https://t.co/2jI7CmccDi — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) April 2, 2025

As Aiden English, Rehwoldt was part of perhaps Miro’s most popular run in WWE, that being Rusev Day. The ‘holiday’ took place every single day and would see Rusev declare that the day was all about him. English would serve as a manager for Rusev during this time and often used his singing abilities to hype up the fans for their daily Rusev Day celebrations.

Since leaving WWE, Rehwoldt has found a home for himself as part of the broadcast team for TNA Wrestling. Between the return of Miro/Rusev and WWE’s ongoing partnership with TNA, fans shouldn’t count out the former Vaudevillain making a surprise appearance in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Another name fans are curious about is CJ Perry, known to WWE fans as Lana. After confirming her exit from AEW last year, it was revealed that she and Miro had separated. Now though, the pair are back together and while Perry didn’t accompany her husband to WWE’s headquarters, fans can’t count out seeing the Ravishing Russian again.