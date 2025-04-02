Miro (Rusev) Signs with WWE, Visits Company Headquarters

Miro AEW
Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, has officially re-signed with the company, according to PWInsider. The former United States Champion was reportedly at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut for most of the day.

Multiple sources confirmed his presence at the facility, with indications that the visit was part of setting up his return to WWE programming.

Although the timeline for his on-screen comeback remains unclear, his re-entry into the WWE fold appears to be underway.

Micro’s wife CJ Perry, best known to WWE fans as Lana, did not accompany him during the visit.

Rejoice – it’s Rusev Day once again!

