JBL: It Blows My Mind AEW Couldn’t Figure Out What To Do With Miro

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL discussed the reports that Miro, aka Rusev, has re-signed with WWE.

Miro was spotted at the company’s headquarters in Stamford, CT, earlier this week. His visit was to finalize the arrangements for his imminent on-screen return. Notably, CJ Perry (formerly Lana) was not present at the meeting and is said not to be returning with him.

“I hope so, absolutely. I love Rusev. And I mean, absolutely love him, the Bulgarian Brute. I mean, he is such a fun human being on camera and behind the camera. You know, he’s a really smart guy. Had this great, you know, amateur background in Bulgaria. He’s just a good dude. And he went to AEW, and he went like to the witness protection program. What the hell? you’ve got this guy [and] you can’t figure out what to do with him. It just blows my mind that they didn’t….I don’t know what happened. Maybe there was a personality conflict. Maybe there was a problem.

I have no idea what happened, but he belongs on television, and he is an incredible talent. He will do great things in the WWE. And I really believe that WWE wants to send a message. By the way, come to our company, and we’ll find a way to use you and make you a real superstar. I think they’re going to use this as something to send a message, and I hope they do, because I love Rusev. I really do. I just smile when I see him. I just go up and hug him, and I think he’s the greatest guy, and I’m so happy that he’s back. I guess he’s back in it. I guess WWE hadn’t officially announced it. I hope that’s what Nick Aldi says they need somebody for Randy Orton. Randy’s gotta be at WrestleMania. There’s no doubt about it, and I hope it’s Rusev.”

Miro joined AEW after his WWE departure in 2020. There, he held the TNT Title but had rarely been used in recent years. It’s unclear when he will make his WWE TV return.