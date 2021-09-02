CM Punk Addresses Bryan Danielson to AEW Rumors

CM Punk has had trouble containing his enthusiasm for Bryan Danielson potentially joining him in AEW. He recently told a live AEW crowd that they might have to “be patient” after a “Yes!” chant broke out. Recently, during an interview with WFAN, Punk addressed the rumors of Bryan potentially debuting in the company.

“Listen, the 7 years I was gone, if you told me who is the one guy that could get you back to wrestling, you just have one match with them, it would be him,” Punk said when asked about Bryan on the show. “I don’t know if that answers your question or not. The guy was in the WrestleMania main event 6 months ago, so that would be a huge acquisition. I think he could, just like me, I think he could do everything he wants to do.”

“For a guy like him and me, pro wrestling is art, this is our art,” Punk continued.

Tony Khan was also asked about the rumors of Bryan Danielson during an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio. Khan opted not to answer questions about Danielson during the discussion, however.

“I can’t answer that question. It’s fair for you to ask that question but it’s not anything I could address on the Observer today but it’s fair enough for you to ask it. He’s one of the all-time greats,” Khan said.