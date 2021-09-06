CM Punk Beats Darby Allin In His First Match Since 2014 At AEW All Out

For the past seven years, fans had waited to see CM Punk back inside of a wrestling ring and that happened so they only had to wait a few more weeks to see him wrestle again, which happened when he took on Darby Allin.

The match was not the main event of the AEW All Out pay-per-view event. Punk wore long tights instead of traditional trunks.

It was a really slow start and then things started to pick up. Punk used a lot of submissions to slow things down and tell spots. Allin was Irish whipped into the ring post. Punk hit the GTS, but Allin went through the ropes. Punk, Sting, and Allin stood to an ovation after the match.

In the past, it was openly talked about by both Punk and AEW executives that there had been interest by AEW President Tony Khan about bringing in Punk a few years ago. However, Punk felt like they never really made him an offer. He had been open about returning to pro wrestling if the right deal was offered to him and it turns out AEW made that offer.

Last year, the former WWE Champion started having conversations with Khan and reached an understanding as far back as late last year. Punk has confirmed that he knew he would be coming into the promotion while filming Starz’s “Heels” program.

Punk made his promotional debut on the August 21st edition of Rampage and issued a challenge to Allin for this bout. His previous match came in January 2014 in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

