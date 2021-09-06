CM Punk Reacts To AEW Signing Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole

CM Punk has given his reaction to the AEW signings of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

Danielson and Cole made their AEW debuts on Sept. 5 at the end of the All Out PPV. Cole was the first to make his surprise entrance, joining The Elite in their beatdown of Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. Danielson then evened the odds by fighting alongside the faces.

Speaking to reporters following the All Out PPV, Punk discussed the promotional debuts of Danielson and Cole.

“I mean, you know, pardon my lewdness, but I got a boner for that. Honestly, like, you know, I feel everybody has their own journey and their own story and their own experiences of where we used to work. You know, but I heard him say. I left and I don’t got a lot of good things to say, he left [Bryan] and he says he loved the place. But what does it mean when you love that place but you still don’t want to be there. You want to be here. I think that speaks volumes.

“Adam Cole is a guy that I’ve never wrestled and I know I’m going to sometime. I look forward to it. Daniel Bryan is a guy I have wrestled and I feel like that’ll happen somewhere down the line too. It’s like at Christmas. You know, I unwrap a gift, I don’t know what’s in it. It could be Adam Cole, could be Daniel Bryan, could be Kenny Omega, could be the Young Bucks, could be Will Hobbs, could be Ricky Starks. I mean it’s just endless, I am so happy right now.”

CM Punk was also featured on the All Out card. He had his first match in seven years, taking on Darby Allin. Punk scored the three-count after he hit the GTS.