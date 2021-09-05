CM Punk says he would “love” to see AJ Lee back in wrestling

New AEW signee CM Punk recently appeared on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie. The straight edge star discussed several topics during the interview, including his wife AJ Lee and her potential return to pro wrestling.

Although CM Punk did previously say that there’s no chance of the former WWE Divas Champion returning, he would “love” to see it.

“I would love to see it,” Punk began, “I get asked that question every single time I do an interview and I love it. I absolutely love it, I don’t (think she wants to do it), because she’s a teeny tiny person and she has a bad neck.”

CM Punk on AJ Lee

“So I think the shelf life for females in wrestling, wrestling a full schedule, is a lot shorter, it’s a lot smaller than men” Punk continued. “And I think she’s so focused on what she’s doing now, writing screenplays.”

“She’s working on a million different projects, being pulled in so many directions. I think she would probably, maybe be receptive to the idea of coming back, but that can’t even enter her vocabulary right now. She’s so focused on the movie scripts and TV adaptation of a book she’s working on” Punk concluded.

CM Punk is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW at tonights All Out PPV event from Chicago, Illinois.