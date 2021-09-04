CM Punk Says WWE Reached Out To Him In December

According to comments CM Punk made to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, WWE reached out to Punk in December through intermediaries. This occurred shortly after Punk had removed himself from the UFC’s USADA drug-testing pool.

“Punk said WWE had been reaching out to him about a return as well, through intermediaries,” Raimondi wrote. Punk continued to say that while he listened to WWE’s overtures, things did not advance far.

“I remember one of the first things I ever said to them was, ‘Above all, don’t play games,'” Punk said. “And they played games. Some things never change. … When you enter a conversation with people you have a past with and you know who they are, how seriously can you take it? I know exactly who they are and they just continue to prove it. I’m trying to be as diplomatic as I possibly can.”

Punk made several comments about his former employer (without referring to them by name) during his appearance at the First Dance last month. Punk then spoke about his comments regarding WWE during an appearance on The Angi Taylor Show.

“The reality is you can’t talk to me, coming back after seven years, without bringing up the place I used to work,” Punk said. “I’m just trying to do my best to not sling mud so to speak because everything I say about them is 100% the truth.”

Punk will take on Darby Allin tomorrow at All Out. It will be his first official match in over 7.5 years. The show will take place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The arena was formerly known as the Sears Center and was the venue of All In on September 1st, 2018.