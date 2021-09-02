CM Punk Sees “Big Money Matches” Awaiting Him in AEW

CM Punk continues to do the media rounds ahead of Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view from Chicago. Punk appeared on Busted Open Radio this week. He had a lot to say during his chat with hosts Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer.

There is still a lot of curiosity surrounding CM Punk’s motivation to return to pro wrestling with AEW. Punk has repeatedly touted the young talent in AEW. When asked who he is looking forward to working with, he gave a more general answer than we’ve heard previously. “Lame answer, everybody.”

CM Punk said he’s never worked with Kenny Omega or the Young Bucks. He wrestled Cody Rhodes in WWE back in 2008, but sees that as another interesting match-up.

Earlier this week, Punk told Angi Taylor that he never considered returning to WWE. Throughout his 7-year hiatus from wrestling, Punk said, “I don’t think going back to WWE was ever really, logically, on the table.”

WWE is the premiere wrestling organization in the world. Despite its loaded roster, CM Punk saw way more “big money matches” awaiting him in AEW.

“Why wouldn’t I want to go there? You talk about ‘Big Money Matches’, there are way more in AEW than anywhere else for me.” -CM Punk on his decision to join AEW

Punk added that AEW has a “punk rock” feeling to it. Some of the younger performers are a bit rough around the edges, which he sees as a very good thing. They have trained around the world under a variety of different styles, unlike WWE which has a very specific style they expect wrestlers to conform to.

