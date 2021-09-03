CM Punk Signed His AEW Deal ‘About 30 Minutes’ Before Debut

CM Punk made his AEW debut back on the August 20th edition of Rampage from Chicago, Illinois, which marked the first time in seven years that he has worked for a pro wrestling company since he left WWE.

ESPN has an article looking at the signing and included some interesting details. It was noted that Punk actually signed his contract “about 30 minutes” before showtime.

Punk arrived early at the United Center and got a text from his lawyer while there to tell him that he should probably sign his AEW contract before appearing on television.

Punk didn’t sleep for two nights before the big moment. He was nervous and anxious backstage to the point where he was questioning things such as his choice of sneakers.

In February, CM Punk responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him which AEW stars he’d want to face. He listed names such as Powerhouse Hobbs, Darby Allin, Brian Pillman Jr, Ricky Starks, and Jungle Boy.

AEW President Tony Khan texted Punk that he liked his list. Within a few weeks, they started talking about money and how he would debut.

Punk will make his AEW in-ring debut against Darby Allin at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event from Chicago, IL at the NOW Arena. It will be his first match since the Men’s Royal Rumble bout in January 2014.