Damian Priest On His Interactions With Mr. McMahon

While many WWE employees are afraid to confront Vince McMahon, Damian Priest is not one of them. The US champion actually claims his conversations with the boss to be very positive. The Archer of Infamy recently appeared on the Fightful podcast. He talked about things such as being a fan of archery in real life, owning more than one bow and arrow himself, and more.

When asked about his interactions with the chairman of the boards, Priest claimed that his conversations with Mr. McMahon have been positive so far:

“Positive to be honest. He knows what he wants for his show. He knows what he wants out of you. He’s been honest with me. He’ll tell me, ‘I need more of this, or I need more of that, or less of this.’ But, it’s always positive and he’ll explain to me why. So it’s like, ‘Oh, I get it.’

‘He Has A Wat Of Speaking People’

The former NXT champion went on to claim that Mr. McMahon has a special way of speaking to people. According to Damian Priest, one shouldn’t be in WWE if they don’t understand what he is saying:

“He has a way of speaking to people that if you don’t get it after he talks to you, you shouldn’t be here. So my interactions with him have been very positive. He seems like he likes me, so that’s a good thing.”

Apart from this, Damian Priest also discussed how he likes going back to NXT so he can help the newcomers while also learning things from Shawn Michaels and Triple H.