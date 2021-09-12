Damien Priest Details Backstage Interaction With Goldberg At SummerSlam

Damian Priest picked up a big win at the SummerSlam PPV. He was not only congratulated by fans on his victory but by a couple of wrestling veterans as well.

The current US champion talked about defeating Sheamus for the title at the SummerSlam event during a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling.

Priest revealed that Goldberg interacted with him backstage at the show after his victory and the former Universal champion congratulated him on his big win:

“Goldberg, the last time I saw him, he came to greet me when I won the championship. And before his match, he gave me a hug and congratulated me. He told me that he was happy for me and all that, and we did not know each other.”

Goldberg was not the only big name to congratulate Damian Priest at the event. He revealed that Edge also reached out to congratulate him and gave him a hug:

“Edge also congratulated me, and gave me a hug, and told me that he was happy for me. They are people that I saw on TV when I was young, and now, I have them there and they give me advice and help me. And it is incredible for me.”

Priest went on to say that he doesn’t know how he got to this place. Though he claimed that he is very happy to be able to share conversations with these legends.