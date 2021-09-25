Details On The Relationship Between FOX & WWE (Report)

A new report was published regarding the relationship between WWE and FOX. Fightful is reporting that there was talk in July about the relationship being strained.

It was noted that FOX was disappointed with WWE’s viewership compared to what they were expecting when they made the deal to bring them onto the network. When FOX first made the deal with WWE, the initial reports stated FOX was expecting somewhere around 3.3 million viewers for Smackdown and while WWE drew 3.9 million viewers for their debut broadcast, they’ve not come close to that number since.

It was said that FOX isn’t thrilled with SmackDown being used to promote another service, Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal. WWE airs its PPV events on Peacock.

FOX owner Rupert Murdoch feels him being portrayed in a not so flattering way in the upcoming Vince McMahon scripted series is a “childish move” by WWE.

It was noted in the press release that the series will bring up how Murdoch purchased the New York Post. Of course, Post writer Phil Mushnick regularly took shots at McMahon and WWE in his columns. “The United States vs. Vince McMahon” will look at McMahon getting indicted for steroid distribution. McMahon was later found not guilty.

However, WWE’s relationship between the two families is one of “great respect.” There had been talk of doing an episode of Raw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but Khan and McMahon nixed the idea since FOX Sports is a Los Angeles-based company. SmackDown will have a show there this December.