Franky Monet & Robert Stone Brand React To Nixed Title Match

Franky Monet was scheduled to challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship on last night’s show. The match was cancelled with no reason given for the change, however. In a video posted exclusively to NXT’s social media, Monet and the Robert Stone Brand reacted to the nixed title match.

“The match was confirmed,” Stone can be heard saying as the video begins.

“Listen, I thought we had a little bit of trust growing here but clearly that’s false,” Monet said to Stone in the video. “Cause you’re right because you Robert Stone are a liar.”

“I’ve never lied to anyone in my life,” Stone then responded.

“Let’s not focus on the negative,” Monet continued. “Let’s just think about it this way, it just means Raquel Gonzalez is going to have her NXT championship moment longer than expected.”

Monet then instructed Stone to get on the phone with William Regal and fix the problem. Stone then leaves the room as Kamea reassures Monet she will be champion soon.

Gonzalez has successfully defended the title 4 times since winning it at Stand and Deliver in April. She’s fended off challenges from Mercedes Martinez, Ember Moon, Xia Li and Dakota Kai in that time.