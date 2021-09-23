Gran Metalik Has Reportedly Asked For His WWE Release

WWE superstar Gran Metalik is the latest name to have asked for his release from the promotion, according to reports from lucha libre program Más Lucha. The reason for his request according to the report is the frustrations with his creative direction in the company. Though there is no word yet on how WWE officials will react to this request.

The 33 year old Metalik is a 16 year veteran in wrestling after making his debut back in 2005. He originally made his name wrestling for CMLL in the early stages of his career. He started wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling under the ring name Máscara Dorada in 2010. He signed a one year contract with the company in 2015, after a feud with La Sombra now better known as Andrade.

Gran Metalik was signed to a full-time contract by WWE for their cruiserweight division after he competed in the cruiserweight classic tournament in 2016. He was paired with Kalisto, and Lince Dorado in early 2018 after the cruiserweight division was moved from Raw. He has competed on various brands since then.

While the trio has been appearing regularly on WWE TV in the past couple years, they have rarely been given a spotlight moment. The group has mostly been used for filler storylines. The report says that the masked star intends to continue wrestling in US if granted his release. His current contract runs through 2023. It will be interesting to see if the WWE officials decide to let him go before that.