Has WWE Already Canceled Joe Gacy?

WWE‘s brand new “woke” character may have already gotten the boot.

On the Sept. 21 episode of NXT 2.0, Joe Gacy made his debut for the brand. Gacy sat in the middle of the ring and appeared to play a character depicting the modern-day Twitter user. It was quite clear that the point of the character was to have him be portrayed as an over-the-top “social justice warrior.”

Here’s what Gacy said in his promo (h/t New York Post).

“NXT 2.0 is full of conflict, from the smallest microaggression to the most heinous grudges. This is a place where we settle our differences. I come to you tonight with a mindset of conflict resolution where I don’t need to use my male privilege to get what I want.

“I understand just like you that life isn’t fair. I believe that we can achieve unity and tolerance for us all, and I can be the man that will show you we can achieve peace in this safe space. And it starts tonight!”

It appears that WWE is quickly removing all traces of the Gacy character. His match with Cameron Grimes was taken off the promotion’s YouTube channel. It appears that only this week’s NXT image gallery and the Peacock version of the latest NXT 2.0 episode are the only remaining traces of Gacy’s new gimmick.

Some major media outlets have picked up on the Joe Gacy character. Many of those outlets heavily sway right-wing. Those outlets have taken Gacy’s character as a shot at left-wing politics.

SEScoops will keep you posted on the future of the Joe Gacy character.