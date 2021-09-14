Jake Atlas Announces His Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Jake Atlas is leaving professional wrestling.

The 26-year-old made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on social media. He cited mental health as his primary motivation to explore new opportunities in different industries. Atlas wrote:

I’m not concussed or “banged up.” I simply just can’t keep going anymore. Take your mental health seriously, both for yourselves & for each other, because we only have one life to live. Thank you to anyone who did support me for 5 years. I didn’t do much, but what I did was fun.

I’m stepping away from wrestling completely right now so please don’t ask me to do interviews/appearances. I’d like my privacy to be respected. At 26 years old, I’ve got my entire life ahead of me & I’m choosing to explore completely different industries to find my passion again.

Unfortunately, it was unhealthy for me the entire time. I just learned how to hide it really well. I hope that friends & fans I’ve made alike continue to support me no matter what.”

Jake Atlas made his pro wrestling debut in 2016. He wrestled in various California-based independents. He signed with WWE in October 2019 after appearing on a WWE-themed episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss the prior year.

After training at the Performance Center for several months, Atlas made his NXT debut in April 2020 and also competed on 205 Live.

He was released from WWE on August 6, 2021. He wrote at the time, “For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I thought they would have wanted me to. If in that time I was able to accomplish all that I have with a limited understanding of who & what ‘Jake Atlas’ is, imagine what I’m capable of doing now that I get to do it MY way.”

Over the past several weeks, Atlas he wrestled for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He competed at the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV this past weekend.

SEScoops wishes Jake Atlas the best of luck in this next chapter of his professional career.