Jeff Hardy: Damian Priest Reminds Me Of My Younger Self

Jeff Hardy sees a lot of him in Damian Priest.

Tonight (Sept. 26), Hardy will be featured in a triple threat match for the United States Championship. Sheamus will also be a part of the match, while Priest is the defending champion. The action will take place on the Extreme Rules card.

Appearing on WWE‘s The Bump, Hardy said that Priest gives him flashbacks of a younger version of himself.

“Damian Priest, I am such a huge fan of him and he has been on fire lately, man. We actually got to team last night and it was amazing. He reminds me a lot of my younger self. So that’s what’s kind of scary and intimidating and all that good stuff that creates a wonderful match so I’m looking forward to getting in there with Damian and Sheamus at the same time. It’s going to be insane.”

Priest has been given a steady push on WWE TV. He had a pivotal match on the WrestleMania card back in April. He teamed with pop star Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison. Priest and Bad Bunny emerged victorious.

As for Hardy, he’s suddenly in a better role on TV than he has been over the past several weeks. Many fans criticized WWE for throwing Hardy into the 24/7 Championship mix randomly. He has quickly found himself back in a better spot.

Stick with SEScoops tonight for Extreme Rules results throughout the event.