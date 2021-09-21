Jim Ross Praises CM Punk’s Commentary On AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross knows a thing or two about commentary and he feels CM Punk is a natural.

Punk first appeared on commentary for AEW on the Sept. 3 edition of Rampage. He was in the booth for the main event of that show between Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia. He then provided commentary on the Sept. 15 edition of Dynamite before being attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook of Team Taz.

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that Punk nailed his role on commentary.

“He was great. I’m not saying that to kiss his a** because that’s what some feel obligated to do, and he didn’t like it. He didn’t like having his a*ss kissed.

“I was very, very honest with Phil, and we built a great relationship because of it. He and I spent a lot of time together on those TV days. He is a natural. He’s as good as anybody, any ex-wrestler, that stepped into that spot and did it for the first time. Just astonishing.”

Punk has dabbled into commentary in the past. He was in the booth for a period of time when he worked for WWE. With AEW reportedly going with a rotating commentary team for Rampage, we probably haven’t seen the last of CM Punk with a headset on.

Punk is set for his second match under the AEW banner. He will meet Powerhouse Hobbs on the AEW Grand Slam edition of Rampage. That show will air on Sept. 24 via tape delay.