John Cena: Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Fantastic’ Addition To WWE Roster

John Cena believes that Conor McGregor can do great things inside a WWE ring.

McGregor is regarded as the most popular MMA fighter the sport has ever seen. He has garnered mass appeal for a long period of time, even longer Ronda Rousey. While he has seen better days inside the Octagon, going 1-3 in his last four outings, the “Notorious” one remains the top PPV draw in the UFC.

Cena knows a thing or two about sports entertainment and he feels McGregor is tailor-made for WWE. Speaking to Dan Patrick, Cena said he’s of the belief that McGregor would fit right in the WWE mold.

“He’d be fantastic. He is what we do. It’s a little less predictable. Our surprises are getting people to show up at random and weave the ‘choose your own adventure’ into a different alley. His surprises are getting a few teeth knocked out or getting an operation. Not to say that this doesn’t happen with us, mistakes happen, but in his profession, it’s not a mistake. I hope (he makes an appearance) because I want to see it. At my core, I’m a fan. He’s interesting and has a gravity about him. I want to see him perform.”

McGregor has said some things about Cena in the past that haven’t been so flattering. During a media scrum back in 2016, McGregor had the following to say about Cena.

“What’s the main guy? John Cena. He’s 40. He’s 40 years of age. He’s walking around in a luminous orange T-shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there. He’s a big, fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia motherf*cker.”