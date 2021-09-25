John Cena To Play Presidential Candidate In New Political Thriller

After being praised for his performance as the Peacemaker in Suicide Squad and Jakob Toretto in F9, John Cena has now landed a role in the political thriller called The Independent.

The Cenation leader will be starring alongside Oscar winner Kathy Bates. Both of them will be playing the role of presidential candidates. These two will be joined by Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith.

According to Deadline, the new John Cena movie will be set during “the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history.”

The feature film will follow an idealistic young journalist played by Turner-Smith teaming up with her idol played by Cox to uncover a conspiracy placing the fate of the election in their hands.

Will John Cena Be At Survivor Series?

The movie, directed by Amy Rice is scheduled to start filming in NYC in November. This is a curious schedule for Cena because of the Survivor Series PPV.

Survivor Series is set to take place on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This puts the 16-time world champion in town around the time for the event.

While competing at the show seems out of question for John due to insurance issues, a live appearance at the event seems very much possible. It would be interesting to see if WWE decides to reach out to him for the event.