Jon Moxley Out, Will Ospreay In For NJPW Battle In The Valley

Jon Moxley will no longer be featured in NJPW‘s Battle In The Valley event.

Moxley was initially expected to be on the Nov. 13 card but once AEW moved its Full Gear event to that date, many expected him to miss the NJPW show. That hunch ended up being correct.

NJPW announced that Moxley is out of Battle In The Valley. Fans won’t be left in the dust, however, as Will Ospreay will now be featured on the show.

“On Saturday November 13, Battle in the Valley will see NJPW return to the San Jose Civic for the first time in over two years for the major event known as Battle in the Valley. Tickets are already selling fast for the event, which will be broadcast on NJPW World and FITE, and after competing in Texas and Philadelphia this autumn, Will Ospreay has added his name to the mix!

“Due to scheduling conflicts, Jon Moxley, who was previously announced for Battle in the Valley will not be participating. We apologize to fans looking forward to seeing Moxley wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.”

Also set to appear at Battle in the Valley are Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Brody King, and more.