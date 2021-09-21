Kofi Kingston Responds To Criticism Over The Bloodline Vs. The New Day Match

Kofi Kingston recently had an interview with SportsKeeda. Among other things, he also responded to the fan criticism over the New Day vs. The Bloodline match. WWE has been trying to get better ratings in wake of their recent losses to AEW by giving away big matches. However, many fans believe that this big six men tag team match should have been saved for the Survivor Series.

Kingston was asked if he is surprised that this match is happening so soon during the talk. Replying to it, the former WWE champion claimed that nothing surprises him:

“Oh, nothing surprises me; I think the great thing about WWE is that you don’t know what’s going on. I think a lot of people get upset when they can’t predict what’s happening, you know? You want to talk about how to build a show. How about just enjoy the match you’re about to get sooner than later?”

‘You Don’t Know What’s Gonna Happen’ Says Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston then responded to the fans who believe that the bout should have been saved for the upcoming PPV. He said that you never know what is going to happen. Kingston teased that they might do an even better rematch:

“You don’t know what’s gonna happen at Survivor Series. We might do it again and do it even better! The way that we do things is we work towards a great product in terms of telling the story. So sit back and relax and enjoy the story that’s being told to you.”

The match between the Bloodline and The New Day saw Bobby Lashley attacking members of both the teams. This distraction allowed Roman Reigns to spear Xavier Woods for the pin. There is no word yet on if we are going to see a rematch between these two groups at Survivor Series.