HomeNewsAEW News

Kris Statlander Discusses Potentially Working With CM Punk

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Kris Statlander CM Punk
(via AEW)

Kris Statlander has spoken out on CM Punk‘s arrival in AEW.

Punk made his return to the wrestling industry after being away for seven years. He debuted for AEW on the Aug. 20 episode of Rampage. Punk made his entrance inside a packed United Center in Chicago, Illinois. He received one of the biggest crowd reactions you will ever see for a wrestling show.

Punk then faced Darby Allin at the All Out PPV. He picked up the victory over Darby and now it’s full steam ahead for the self-proclaimed “Best in the World.”

Statlander appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk and said she’s open to working with Punk down the road.

“I was there for it. I think it was never really 100% confirmed until it was there. And we all knew that it was happening, like, we all knew it, just no one officially was like, ‘Oh, CM Punk is coming.’ But we are all like, we know it’s gonna happen.

“I would definitely want to learn from him. I’m always willing to learn from any and everybody. And people have all had their own experiences with their own careers that you can always take something from.”

Statlander also appeared on the All Out PPV. She challenged Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship in a losing effort.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

ViaWrestling Inc
Advertisement

Latest Wrestling News

Advertisement

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.
Est. 2004 - Sports Entertainment Scoops

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC