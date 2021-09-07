Kris Statlander Discusses Potentially Working With CM Punk

Kris Statlander has spoken out on CM Punk‘s arrival in AEW.

Punk made his return to the wrestling industry after being away for seven years. He debuted for AEW on the Aug. 20 episode of Rampage. Punk made his entrance inside a packed United Center in Chicago, Illinois. He received one of the biggest crowd reactions you will ever see for a wrestling show.

Punk then faced Darby Allin at the All Out PPV. He picked up the victory over Darby and now it’s full steam ahead for the self-proclaimed “Best in the World.”

Statlander appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk and said she’s open to working with Punk down the road.

“I was there for it. I think it was never really 100% confirmed until it was there. And we all knew that it was happening, like, we all knew it, just no one officially was like, ‘Oh, CM Punk is coming.’ But we are all like, we know it’s gonna happen.

“I would definitely want to learn from him. I’m always willing to learn from any and everybody. And people have all had their own experiences with their own careers that you can always take something from.”

Statlander also appeared on the All Out PPV. She challenged Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship in a losing effort.