Latest Report Signals The End Of An Era For NXT

It looks like the version of NXT as we know it is coming to an end.

During an edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that sources within WWE have claimed that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will be in charge of the production of NXT. This is said to be taking effect on Sept. 14.

Here’s what Alvarez had to say.

“Anything is possible but I talked a while ago about how we’re gonna have a new NXT. It’s gonna be like the old NXT. I have heard from several people now that when they go back to live shows, this is going to be a Vince McMahon-Bruce Prichard production.”

PW Insider first reported that major changes would be made to the NXT brand. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio later followed up, confirming the brand would have a new look and overall feel. Meltzer also noted that WWE is putting greater focus on making NXT a developmental brand as it once was rather than a major third brand.

We’ve also seen reports claiming that WWE is turning away from signing independent talent. A follow-up update has claimed that WWE talent scouts will still give indie talent a look if they feel it’s worthwhile. With that said, the focus will be on larger-sized talent.