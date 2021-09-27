Mick Foley Believes WWE Needs To Pay More Attention To Continuity

Mick Foley had been very vocal about WWE‘s mistreatment of stars recently. He continued talking about the promotion’s problems during his recent appearance on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast.

The Hall Of Famer discussed how Vince McMahon changing the script of WWE shows at the last minute has become a regular occurrence in the company.

Speaking of how these last-minute changes affect the quality of programming, Foley said that it leads to the shows losing their continuity. He then compared WWE’s state to AEW explaining how it makes WWE look bad in comparison:

“You lose your continuity. When you promise people two or three different matches for the next week and then they don’t take place, and you don’t explain why,

And then you have another show [AEW] that does a really good job of telling you what’s gonna take place next week.”

Detailing how he would fix this problem, Mick Foley said that the officials need to go back to the big picture thinking. They should pay more attention to continuity:

“I just think they need to pay attention to continuity, They need to go back to big picture thinking, outside of just the WrestleMania main event, and they need to let the talent be as good as it can be.”

