Mick Foley: WWE Is No Longer The Place For Talent To Aspire To

Wrestling legend Mick Foley believes younger talent is skeptical of how they’ll be used in WWE.

AEW has served as an alternative for many wrestling fans. Recently, we’ve seen the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Adam Cole make their arrivals in the promotion. In Cole’s situation, his WWE contract ran out sooner than expected and the 32-year-old said the decision was quite “easy.”

Foley hopped on Facebook to address the reason he thinks AEW has become a more appealing option than WWE for some talent.

“The problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to. Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building younger talent, creating storylines. But part of it is a problem of your own making. I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside or in the case of Karion Kross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster.

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. If I was an aspiring talent now, a big-league talent with a major decision to make, I’m not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me, uh, back in the day, that was a different time, a different place. If it was today, I’m not sure I would trust the powers to be with my career in their hands and until that changes WWE, you’ve got a problem.”

Mick Foley has been outspoken about WWE’s decision-making in regards to on-air talent. More recently, he was critical of a chair spot involving Drew McIntyre and Shanky.

Do you agree with Mick Foley or is WWE still the place to be for young talent?