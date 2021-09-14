NXT Star Re-Signs With WWE Ahead of NXT 2.0(Report)

NXT talent Pete Dunne has re-signed with WWE before tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Fightful Select reports that Dunne agreed to a long-term contract with the company. According to the report, his contract had expired around the same time as former NXT talent Adam Cole in July. Dunne will compete tonight on NXT 2.0 in a fatal four-way match for the NXT Championship.

“…WWE sources confirmed to Fightful Tuesday afternoon that Dunne agreed to a new three-year deal which was actually said to have been personally offered by Triple H before he was sidelined recently. Dunne, along with Adam Cole, had a surprise contract expiration in July, said Fightful Select.

NXT Championship Match Tonight

NXT Champion Samoa Joe announced yesterday that he would vacate the championship after suffering an injury. Shortly after, NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that a fatal four-way match for the NXT Championship would occur on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. The participants are Dunne, Kyle O’ Riley, LA Knight, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Rough Start to NXT 2.0

Tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 will be the start of WWE revamping the brand. However, NXT 2.0 seems to be going through a rough start. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that the NXT 2.0’s script has changed repeatedly throughout the day. Fightful Select shared earlier that WWE had taken off an NXT Women’s Championship match from tonight’s NXT episode.

Johnson’s report also shared that he spoke to NXT talent at the show tonight and described the atmosphere as “weird” backstage. As concerning as tonight’s episode may be for fans, Dunne’s new contract could be promising.

It’s unclear if Dunne re-signing with WWE will affect the outcome of the match. Although, It should be worth noting that Dunne has been featured more on TV before NXT’s rebranding and is the youngest participant in tonight’s championship match. However, WWE could have anyone in the fatal four-way match become the new NXT Champion.