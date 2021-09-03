Omos Reflects On Embarrassing Moment In Front Of The Undertaker

WWE Raw superstar Omos has revealed the time where he was on the receiving end of an embarrassing moment in front of The Undertaker.

Omos has been portrayed as an intimidating giant on WWE TV. He has found great success with AJ Styles. The two reigned as Raw Tag Team Champions for 133 days. They ended up losing the titles to Randy Orton and Riddle at SummerSlam.

While Omos is an intimidating figure, not even he is immune from embarrassing situations. During an appearance on Rasslin’ With Brandon F. Walker, Omos admitted he did indeed rip his pants in front of The Undertaker and two other legends.

“Yes, that did happen. So, at the [Performance Center] we have events that we call ‘PC Lives’. And the day before the PC Live, this was I think, right before the Mania in New York. Everyone came down and came to town. It was just like ‘You know what? We’re doing that tomorrow, if you have any dress-up attire, bring it.’ As you can tell, I like my pants skinny, and I had skinny dress pants. I put them on, and [they said] something about rehearsals. You’re going to hop over the top rope. I did it one time, and I’m fine. I did it one time and they said ‘You have to do it again.’ I said ‘Brother, my pants are going to rip.’ And they said ‘Oh no, no.’ I did it again and I got comfortable. And the fourth time I tried to go, it rips, literally.

“I’m just like, ‘What am I going to do?’ I can’t go home; I don’t have another pair of pants. Let’s go on with the show. So, the whole time I’m doing the show I’m standing at ringside and my whole backside is just exposed. They have Undertaker, Batista, Hunter. Everybody’s there. And my butt is just hanging out.”