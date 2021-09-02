Pac vs. Andrade ‘El Idolo’ Removed From AEW All Out Card

The singles match between Pac and Andrade “El Idolo” will no longer take place at All Out.

The All Out PPV event is scheduled to take place this Sunday night (Sept. 5). A feud has been brewing between Pac and Andrade. As of late, Andrade and Chavo Guerrero have been trying to pull Lucha Bros from Pac, which has left “The Bastard” in a foul mood.

The two will not be able to settle their differences inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, however.

Tony Khan took to his Twitter account to announce that Pac vs. Andrade is now off the All Out card due to travel issues. He revealed what will replace the match on PPV.

Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 1, 2021

As Khan mentioned, Pac vs. “El Idolo” will now take place on a future episode of AEW Rampage. There’s no word on exactly which date the rescheduled bout will fall on.