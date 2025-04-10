PAC Injury Update Following AEW Dynamite

PAC may be facing another injury setback following his match against Swerve Strickland on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The bout ended after PAC appeared to suffer a legitimate injury to his right ankle or foot.

The incident occurred after Strickland delivered a buckle bomb in the corner, prompting PAC to immediately clutch his lower leg. As PAC exited the ring in visible discomfort, AEW medical staff, including Doc Sampson, checked on him while Strickland remained in character in the ring.

PAC eventually returned to the ring but was noticeably unable to put weight on his injured foot. Strickland followed up with a superkick and his top-rope Swerve Stomp to close the match.

Update

After the show, PAC was reportedly seen leaving the arena on crutches, according to PWInsider. This could signal another hiatus for PAC, who only recently returned in March after an extended absence dating back to July 2023.