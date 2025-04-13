Jon Moxley Becomes Double-Champion In Unlikely Way on AEW Collision

Jon Moxley is already one of AEW’s most decorated competitors, but now he has a new championship to add to his collection. During the April 12, edition of AEW Dynamite, Moxley, already the AEW World Champion, became one-third of the AEW Trios Champions.

Moxley’s title acquisition, however, did not come how he would have wanted. During the show, it was confirmed that Pac suffered an injury during his AEW Dynamite showdown with Swerve Strickland. As a result, Moxley has been appointed as Interim AEW Trios Champion and will defend alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Moxley’s first title defense as a Trios Champion will come on the April 19, episode of Dynamite, one week after Pac’s injury. He, Castaganoli, and Yuta, will defend against The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook.)

#AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru

Wed. 4/16

8pm ET/7 CT, TBS + Max



With PAC hurt,

World Champion @JonMoxley will team with Death Riders @ClaudioCSRO + @WheelerYuta vs undefeated trio The Opps @SamoaJoe @730hook + @K_Shibata2022 with the undisputed AEW Trios Title at stake Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/P9I2DxE96x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025

In addition to his role as an Interim AEW Trios Champion, Moxley will remain dedicate to defending the AEW World Championship against all-comers. At AEW Dynasty, Moxley retained against Swerve Strickland, albeit thanks to an assist by the returning Young Bucks. Now, Moxley’s attention turns towards his next challenger who will be decided in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. But with two titles he’ll have to defend, could this prove too much for the Death Riders leader?