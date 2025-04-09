AEW
PAC Injured During AEW Dynamite Match

by Andrew Ravens

Wednesday’s Dynamite featured a first-time encounter between Swerve Strickland and AEW Trios Champion PAC, but the match ended due to an apparent injury. The incident occurred after Strickland delivered a buckle bomb in the corner, prompting PAC to immediately clutch his right ankle/foot/Achilles area.

Following the impactful move, Strickland briefly choked his opponent with his boot as PAC rolled out of the ring. AEW’s medical personnel, led by Doc Sampson, attended to PAC while Strickland remained in the ring, the camera tightly focused on his reaction. PAC got back into the ring, struggling to stand and avoid putting weight on his injured foot.

Strickland immediately delivered a superkick, followed by his signature Swerve Stomp from the top rope, securing the victory. PWInsider.com reports that PAC suffered a legitimate injury to his ankle or foot during his bout. 

This injury marks another setback for PAC, who was previously sidelined from late July 2023 to March 2024 with an undisclosed issue. We wish him a speedy recovery.

