Previews for Friday’s AEW Rampage, Next Week’s Dynamite

Following Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite (Results), we have updated previews for Friday’s AEW Rampage and next week’s Dynamite from Newark, NJ.
AEW Rampage Preview (9/10)
- Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC
- Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster
- Britt Baker, Rebel, & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, Ruby Soho, & Kris Statlander
Plus, Darby Allin and Sting will respond to Tully Blanchard’s challenge from Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Preview (9/22)
The following items are set for next week’s Dynamite from Newark, New Jersey. This will be a big night for AEW, as the company has already sold over 11,600 tickets for the Prudential Center.
- Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)
- Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch