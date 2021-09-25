Reason Jake Roberts Has Not Been Seen On AEW TV Recently

Jake Roberts has not been seen on AEW programming in recent times because he is dealing with some undisclosed health issues, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote that the Hall Of Famer was seen “in a wheelchair and had an oxygen thing in his nose that he’d take out when posting for photos” during a recent public appearance.

Roberts made his AEW debut back in 2019. He became a regular on AEW TV after joining forces with Lance Archer in March 2020. Jake announced in July this year that he had signed a two-year contract extension with the promotion.

Jake Roberts’ Issues With COPD

The wrestling veteran had revealed in an interview with Premier Live TV YouTube channel last year that he was battling COPD. He said that it was passed down to him through bloodline and called it worse than COVID.

COPD obstructs airflow from the lungs. The legend had explained back then that because of the disease, he doesn’t get enough oxygen in his blood.

The wrestling star had noted that because of it he couldn’t talk for more than 20 seconds without an oxygen tank. Roberts had also mentioned how he was not sure how limited he will be in the future.

These latest reports make it seem like COPD might be the reason for his absence. There is no word yet on if there are any plans for Jake Roberts to return to AEW programming anytime in the future. We will keep you posted on his status.