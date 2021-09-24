Reason The Triple Threat Match Main Evented This Week’s Raw

Vince McMahon changed the originally announced New Day vs. The Bloodline main event on Raw to a triple threat because the triple threat match received a good reaction during live events before the show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently talked about the company changing the original script for the episode. He confirmed that the six men tag team match was originally going to main event the show.

However, according to the wrestling journalist, Mr. McMahon changed the plans for this bout after he received good word about the triple threat match when it was contested in house shows from North Charleston and Augusta:

“What happened on the weekend shows in North Charleston and Augusta, they did a three-way between Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Big E, and Vince [McMahon] got the word that the matches were very good.”

The boss decided to shake up the script for the show on the day of the event. He apparently made the decision to use the six-man tag team match to set up the triple threat bout on Monday afternoon.

The New Day vs. The Bloodline match opened this week’s episode of Raw. Roman Reigns won the match for the Bloodline after a run-in from Bobby Lashley. This set up a triple threat match between Roman, Big E, and Lashley for the main event of the show. It was won by Reigns.