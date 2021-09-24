Rich Swann ‘Cherished’ His Match With Kenny Omega

Rich Swann is honored to have shared the ring with Kenny Omega and would like to do it again.

Swann was the Impact Wrestling World Champion as well as the TNA World Champion before Omega challenged for the gold. The title match took place at the Rebellion PPV back in April. Omega ended up scoring the pinfall to lay claim to the gold.

During an interview with Sportsman, Swann reflected on getting to go one-on-one with “The Best Bout Machine.”

“I lost my IMPACT World Championship and TNA World Championship, but at the end of the day, it’ll come back around, you never know. Just that feeling of having that high pressure and being able to deliver, it was something that I cherish and don’t take for granted. Kenny Omega, he’s one of the hardest hitter, smoothest performers, great talker. Just to be put in that light and put up there with somebody that has been in a high regard, number one in Pro Wrestling Illustrated, it’s something that I would love to do again and I loved the experience.”

Swann had been Impact World Champion for 183 days. Omega’s reign lasted 110 days. He saw that title run come to an end on the debut episode of AEW Rampage. Omega was beaten by Christian Cage. Cage ended up retiring the TNA World Championship.

A future rematch between Swann and Omega may not be impossible but we could be waiting a while. Omega appears to be done with Impact for the time being. With cross-promotion in full effect, one can’t rule out the possibility.