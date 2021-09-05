Rick Boogs Reveals How He Got Vince McMahon’s Attention

Rick Boogs has revealed how he made his way to WWE.

Boogs has quickly found himself in a prominent role on WWE TV. He accompanies Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring while playing his theme song on an electric guitar. Many have been impressed by Boogs’ in-ring work the past couple of weeks.

Speaking to Corey Graves on WWE’s After The Bell podcast, Boogs revealed how he grabbed the attention of Vince McMahon.

“You know what it was? I think it was the first day I was at SmackDown, and Bruce Prichard was like, and I don’t know why they were looking at an Old Spice commercial, and apparently, Vince watched it, and he’s like, ‘Call the guy up’, just from the character work alone. This is what I heard.

“Then they had to figure out what to do with me because they were like, ‘Well what does he do?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Is he on NXT?’ ‘No.’ They went on my Instagram, and you know what it was? I did this video where I did a lunge. I was playing The Trooper on the guitar. Bruce said that Vince was going to love that because he loves lifting weights. I guess that was it. ‘Oh, he can play The Trooper while he’s lunging 340 pounds so let’s have him bust out Shin’s tune live in front of millions of people.”

Rick Boogs is coming off a victory over Dolph Ziggler on the Sept. 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.