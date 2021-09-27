Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title At WWE Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns put the WWE Universal Championship on the line against Finn Balor, who was portraying his Demon character, in the main event of the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena on Peacock.

This was the first time Balor has used the Demon character since 2019. The match saw them brawl throughout the crowd so they could do a spot where Balor drove him through a table. They did a spot where Reigns hit a spear, but Balor kicked out by hitting a low blow. The Usos came out to attack Balor, but Balor eventually fought them off thanks to the announce table.

The finish was very interesting as after Reigns speared Balor through the barricade, Balor’s music played with the red light coming on. Balor fired up, hit him with a chair and kicked him through a table. However, when Balor went to the top rope, the rope broke and Reigns hit a spear to Balor for the win.

Their first match took place earlier this month on an episode of SmackDown. Reigns retained the title when Balor passed out in a guillotine. After that match, the lights turned red and there was a soundbite of a heartbeat that played.

On the September 10th edition of SmackDown, Balor’s Demon character made its return as Balor confronted Reigns from Madison Square Garden.

Reigns will make his next title defense against Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in October.