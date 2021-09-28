Ronda Rousey & Travis Brown Announce Birth Of Daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanip

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have announced the birth of their first child together. The baby girl’s name is La’akea Makalapuaokalanip Browne.

The ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ posted this photo on Instagram of her daughter:

Rousey is also step-mother to Browne’s two children from a previous marriage. She and Browne announced in April that Rousey was 4-months pregnant. Back in July, Rousey spoke about the challenges of pregnancy on Instagram.

“I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I’ve never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life,” Rousey says in the post. “I’ve never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe.”

“This baby is gunna be some kind of superhero cause I swear she’s eating all my muscles.”

Will Ronda Rousey Return To WWE?

Ronda Rousey left WWE after WrestleMania 35 for what she referred to as an “impregnation vacation.” Triple H said in an interview to MMA Junkie in 2019 that Rousey had been pitching ideas for her return.

“I don’t think she understood that walking in the door, but when she got here, she said to me multiple times, ‘It’s like the family that I never knew I was missing, and the group of friends and the environment I never knew I was missing.’ I think she misses that greatly. She talks to everybody all the time, she’s constantly with us, and she’s constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner than later, but who knows?”