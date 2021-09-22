Ruby Soho On Her Backstage Relationship with Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar and recent AEW signee Ruby Soho recently discussed her relationship backstage with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former WWE performer revealed that she did not speak that often with the man in charge.

“We didn’t speak very often,” Ruby Soho began. “I’d see him after matches and stuff. We didn’t really talk, he was always so busy. He was so busy. I think I spoke to him in his office probably in four years, twice?

“But I also wasn’t one of those people” Soho began. “And I think maybe this was my own fault. I wasn’t at his door all the time. And I wasn’t trying to make more of a connection and make more of a relationship.

He’s so busy that I, I feel like I’m one of those people that, as an employee, you hired me because you trust me that I know what I’m doing. And I feel like unless I hear that you don’t like something that I’m doing and I need to talk to you so we can address it, I don’t feel like I need to waste your time. RUBY SOHO

Ruby Soho on Vince McMahon

“And that was one of the things. I don’t want to insult you by wasting your time and being like ‘hey, why am I not booked?’ I understand it’s wrestling, I get it” Ruby Soho revealed of her mentality when it comes to her time in the company.

“I was not one of those people that liked to do that unless I had something to talk to him about. And like I said, maybe I needed to be a little bit more forceful about building a relationship with him and just talk to him. But him being so busy, unless I had something important to talk to him about, I didn’t want to waste his time” the former Ruby Riott concluded.

