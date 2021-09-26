Seth Rollins Says He Was Furious With Vince McMahon After HIAC 2019

The main event of Hell in a Cell 2019 is not fondly remembered by many. The match between Seth Rollins and the Fiend was voted “Worst Match of the Year” by the subscribers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and given the 2019 “Gooker Award” by WrestleCrap for worst gimmick, storyline, or event in wrestling as well.

The match ended via referee’s stoppage, although some at the time assumed a DQ had taken place. Rollins hit Wyatt with a sledgehammer and the ref decided to call for the bell. The Fiend then recovered from the move in time to attack Rollins before the show came to a close. The live fans in Sacramento were not happy and loudly expressed as much.

Seth Rollins Reflects On Hell in a Cell 2019

Seth Rollins recently stated on a clip from Broken Skull Sessions that he was not happy with what happened either.

“My vision for what that match was going to be was a lot different than what we had to go out there and do. We went out there and did what we were told to do to the best of our ability,” Rollins said (transcriptions via Fightful). “Obviously, as it was ongoing, I felt…you watch it back, it’s boos piled upon boos piled upon boos and at the end of it, the reaction when the audience didn’t get the result they wanted, that’s a real tough pill to swallow.”

Rollins continued to say that he was angry with Vince McMahon when he walked through the curtain after the match. They wouldn’t speak that night, however.

“I put a positive spin on it now because I can look back a year and a half later, but at the time, I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I’m not kidding you. TJ Wilson was there to hold me back. I stared right into Vince’s eyes, I looked at him, he looked at me, we didn’t say a single word to each other and he walked out.”

Rollins continued to say he spoke with Paul Heyman but the conversation didn’t really lead to much.

“The next day, I went into Vince’s office, I was much calmer, and I said, ‘Let’s talk about this. We need to figure out what we’re doing here because that can’t happen again.’ It was civil, but it took me a night. I was ready to go. If somebody wasn’t there making sure I was okay, my temper and the adrenaline.”