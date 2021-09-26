Shane Thorne Debuts New Gimmick

The former Slapjack, aka Shane Thorne, debuted a new gimmick recently in a dark match before Smackdown this week. Thorne came out to the ring wearing khaki shorts, and a hat similar to one worn by Outback Jack and Crocodile Dundee.

Fox’s Ryan Satin posted to social media about Thorne’s new gimmick:

Shane Thorne sporting a new look before today’s SmackDown taping apparently. pic.twitter.com/dP4q5tpGwG — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 25, 2021

Thorne responded to Satin’s post as well, noting that he has always been Australian.

I mean… I've always been Australian ???? — Shane Thorne (@WWEThorne) September 25, 2021

Thorne would also take to social media to comment on this new gimmick.

“Just to let yous know what I’m trying now is all me and my ideas,” he wrote on Twitter. “A huge inspiration for me is Nikki ASH and you can’t deny that she is doing incredible! Wrestling can be fun! So relax mate and let’s have a good one.”

“Other inspirations 100% Paul Hogan, Steve Irwin and John Cena. And honorable mention to T-Bar for constantly nagging me to just go full Australian”

So relax mate and let's have a good one ? pic.twitter.com/Rsmu9VOxX2 — Shane Thorne (@WWEThorne) September 25, 2021

The 36-year-old Thorne has been with WWE since 2016. He was part of the TM-61 in the promotion until Mikey Nicholls left the company in late 2018. In March of 2020, he was called up to the main roster as part of the Retribution angle. He would be renamed Slapjack.