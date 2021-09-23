Spoiler: Former TNA Star Makes AEW Debut During Rampage Tapings

Former TNA and ROH star Homicide made his AEW debut during tonight’s Rampage tapings after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special.

The special 2-hour long Rampage episode dubbed Rampage: Grand Slam featured a lights-out tag team match between the teams of Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston and Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer.

Towards the ending of this main event bout on Rampage, the opponents handcuffed Mox and started hitting him with a trash can lid and kendo sticks. This is when the former TNA star made his debut.

Homicide came out to help Moxley and he freed the former AEW champion from the handcuffs. Kingston then placed a trash can over the head of Archer. Eddie Kingston proceeded to hit Archer’s head with a kendo stick over a dozen times.

He then pinned Lance Archer to pick up the victory for his team. The trio of Homicide, Kingston, and Moxley celebrated in the ring after the match was over.

Hometown star Eddie Kingston also cut a promo and claimed that New York is now AEW’s town. Making his pro wrestling debut in 1993, Homicide has a history with Kingston. The two were part of the LAX faction during their time in TNA.