The Godfather Says Shane McMahon Owns A Cannabis Business, Vince McMahon Is Not Anti-Cannabis

Testing positive for cannabis without a medical prescription is against WWE‘s Wellness Policy. Currently, a positive test will result in a talent being fined $2,500. According to comments the Godfather recently made on the Midnight Hustle podcast, however, Vince McMahon is not anti-cannabis and Shane McMahon even owns a cannabis business.

“What you are failing to realize is that’s a big corporation and they answer to a lot of people so if they let people smoke weed, it’s not federally legal and you’re still breaking the law no matter if it’s legal in states,” Godfather said on the show. “If it was up to Vince, Vince would have everybody smoking. Vince is no fool but he has people to answer to and it’s a big company. He just can’t say it’s okay to smoke weed because what happens if you go to a state where it’s not legal? They bring the police in, they test you and there’s a lot of legal things. It ain’t because Vince don’t want to. The second it becomes legal, Vince would be the first one on that wagon.”

Godfather continued to say that Shane McMahon even owns a large cannabis co-op in California.

“I mean Shane owns a [Cannabis] co-op in California. A big co-op. [Vince is] not against weed, he’s a businessman. I’m telling you, I know this 100 percent, he would much rather see people smoke cannabis than all this other stupid sh** if it was up to him, believe me.”

Shane McMahon’s Cannabis Business Ventures

Shane investing in a California-based cannabis co-op is not the first time he’s been involved in the cannabis industry. In 2017, the NY Daily News reported on Shane McMahon’s investment in another cannabis-based company.

According to the report, Shane invested half a million dollars into a cannabis startup in Connecticut. The company was called EnviroGrow. When McMahon went to tour the company’s facilities, however, he found their operations to be “virtually nonexistent”. He filed suit to have his investment refunded. Documents pertaining to Shane’s lawsuit against the company can be found here.

Under the WWE Wellness Policy, testing positive for cannabis does not result in a suspension. It still results in a fine of $2500, however. A WWE talent may receive an exemption provided cannabis is prescribed by a physician, however.

“A WWE Talent may request a Therapeutic Use Exception (“TUE”) for a prohibited drug under the Policy if (i) such use is for a legitimate medical purpose given pursuant to a valid prescription from a licensed and treating physician of the WWE Talent,” WWE’s Wellness Policy reads.

