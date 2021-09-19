Tommy Dreamer Speaks On Dark Side Of The Ring Comments

Tommy Dreamer has issued a statement after recent controversial comments got him in hot water.

Dreamer appeared on an episode of Dark Side of the Ring covering the “Plane Ride From Hell.” The former ECW Champion received massive pushback for his comments on the episode defending Ric Flair. Flair is accused of sexual assault by a flight attendant from that plane ride.

Dreamer has now taken to his Twitter account to issue an apology.

“Regarding my comments on Dark Side of the ring. It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive & could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind. I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart I am so sorry.”

Tommy Dreamer works under the Impact Wrestling banner. Ed Nordholm of Anthem Sports and Entertainment revealed to PW Insider that Dreamer has been suspended.

“We are aware of Mr Laughlin’s (Tommy Dreamer) comments on ‘Dark Side of the Ring.’ The views expressed by him in the interview are completely unacceptable. We can confirm Mr Laughlin was suspended this morning with immediate effect, pending further action”.